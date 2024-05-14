Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDRX
Institutional Trading of Veradigm
Veradigm Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of MDRX opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43.
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veradigm
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.