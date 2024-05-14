Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 14,907.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of MDRX opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

