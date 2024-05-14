Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Up 40.4% in April

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Vericity stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Vericity has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vericity stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vericity, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Vericity at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

