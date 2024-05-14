Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VET shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VET traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.07. 267,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.0872 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.59%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

