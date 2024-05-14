Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE VET opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

