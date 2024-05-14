Victrex plc (LON:VCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.42

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON VCT traded up GBX 18 ($0.23) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,318 ($16.55). 42,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,985. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,279.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,376.72. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,830.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 1,152 ($14.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,632 ($20.50).
In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 4,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,294 ($16.25) per share, with a total value of £51,760 ($65,008.79). Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
