Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPCE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.26.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPCE

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

NYSE:SPCE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,690,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,185,567. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 5,301.61% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.