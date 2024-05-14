Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Virgin Money UK Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON VMUK traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 214.60 ($2.70). 1,708,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,887. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 211.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.01. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 139.55 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.80 ($2.75). The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.33, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.91.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

