Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Virgin Money UK Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON VMUK traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 214.60 ($2.70). 1,708,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,887. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 211.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.01. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 139.55 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.80 ($2.75). The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.33, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.91.
About Virgin Money UK
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virgin Money UK
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.