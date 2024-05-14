Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,293,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,712,000 after purchasing an additional 296,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,560,000 after purchasing an additional 289,973 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 18.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,484 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,761,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,681,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,438,000 after buying an additional 521,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.96. 4,112,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $66.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

