Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

RingCentral Stock Up 2.9 %

RingCentral stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. 1,307,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,330. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $800,974. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.