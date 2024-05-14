Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $558,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in 3M by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MMM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.08. 2,956,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757,173. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

