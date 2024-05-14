Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 225 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.61.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 614,193 shares of company stock valued at $178,936,148. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $267.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.17. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

