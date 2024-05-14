Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 4,909 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 106.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,899 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $125,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,229 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. 19,295,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,547,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

