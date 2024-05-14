Vise Technologies Inc. Has $533,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 456,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

