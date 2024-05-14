Vise Technologies Inc. Has $858,000 Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,793,000 after buying an additional 211,512 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,132,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,182,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,505,000 after buying an additional 2,003,587 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,125,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,642,000 after buying an additional 78,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,872,000 after buying an additional 35,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 176,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,244. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.3068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

