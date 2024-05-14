Vise Technologies Inc. Has $870,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.59. 8,262,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,215,472. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

