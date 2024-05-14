Vise Technologies Inc. Has $930,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,921,000 after purchasing an additional 295,954 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,917,000 after buying an additional 391,690 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after buying an additional 161,645 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 593,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after buying an additional 51,552 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 100,746 shares during the period.

USRT stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 110,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,723. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

