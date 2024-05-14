Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $559.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,780. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.67 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

