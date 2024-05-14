Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 258 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,954,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,299,000 after purchasing an additional 97,568 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,234,000 after purchasing an additional 122,840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,742,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,352,000 after buying an additional 22,238 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.38. 778,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,641. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.24 and a 200 day moving average of $253.06.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

