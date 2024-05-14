Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 2,669 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $871,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,689,000 after purchasing an additional 192,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after buying an additional 1,518,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Jackson Financial stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.74. The company had a trading volume of 575,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $81.52.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,206.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

