Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 4,749 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 126.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,573,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.40. 282,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $85.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CL King began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,109.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

