Vise Technologies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Carvana by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.95. 4,125,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,882. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $129.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $777,773.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,354,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $777,773.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,354,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 708,365 shares of company stock valued at $70,194,683 over the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.