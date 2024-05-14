Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 5,578 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 51,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE SMFG traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 575,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

