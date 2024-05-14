Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 5,698 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. owned about 0.78% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 96,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:COMB remained flat at $20.73 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,445. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

