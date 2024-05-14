Vise Technologies Inc. Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Booking by 11.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Booking by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $919,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $27.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,772.85. 197,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,088. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,550.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3,445.00. The stock has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

