Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Lake Street Capital currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:VSTO traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -313.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after buying an additional 1,086,671 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 844,865 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 417,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $9,884,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,601,000 after purchasing an additional 312,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.