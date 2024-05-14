Vodafone Group Public Limited Declares Dividend of €0.05 (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of VOD traded up GBX 2.12 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 72.10 ($0.91). The company had a trading volume of 244,793,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,369,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.36. The firm has a market cap of £19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 62.71 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 90.76 ($1.14).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luka Mucic bought 2,460,000 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £1,722,000 ($2,162,773.17). In related news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 823,500 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £568,215 ($713,658.63). Also, insider Luka Mucic purchased 2,460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £1,722,000 ($2,162,773.17). Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 99.80 ($1.25).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOD

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.