Vodafone Group Public Limited Declares Dividend of €0.05 (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of VOD traded up GBX 2.12 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 72.10 ($0.91). The company had a trading volume of 244,793,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,369,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.36. The firm has a market cap of £19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 62.71 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 90.76 ($1.14).
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Luka Mucic bought 2,460,000 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £1,722,000 ($2,162,773.17). In related news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 823,500 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £568,215 ($713,658.63). Also, insider Luka Mucic purchased 2,460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £1,722,000 ($2,162,773.17). Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
