Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $457.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 457 ($5.74) and last traded at GBX 457 ($5.74), with a volume of 53471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 451.50 ($5.67).
Volution Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 425.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 415.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £903.00 million, a PE ratio of 2,157.14 and a beta of 1.32.
Volution Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Volution Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,809.52%.
Insider Transactions at Volution Group
About Volution Group
Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.
Featured Articles
