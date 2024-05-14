Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.83 and last traded at $59.90. 4,254,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 18,128,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

The company has a market cap of $482.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.38%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 51.2% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,350,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $215,987,000 after purchasing an additional 157,458 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 37,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 10.4% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 36.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $162,861,000 after acquiring an additional 270,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

