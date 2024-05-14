Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 4,543 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,796,000 after buying an additional 327,321 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,528,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,674,000 after buying an additional 883,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,590,000 after purchasing an additional 213,949 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.30. 2,321,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,678. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

