Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $104.10. The company had a trading volume of 121,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,255. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $77.17 and a 1-year high of $105.44.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

