Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $178,000 Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.08 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

