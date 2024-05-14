Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 218.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after buying an additional 131,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.64.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $316.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $322.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.07 and a 200-day moving average of $263.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

