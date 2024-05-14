Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $305.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.47 and a 200-day moving average of $282.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $233.00 and a 52 week high of $308.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.