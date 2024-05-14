Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $906,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.61. The stock had a trading volume of 182,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

