Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $259.88. 191,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.63 and a 52 week high of $303.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.32. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

