Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,935,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 32.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $230.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.31 and a 200 day moving average of $235.19.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

