Wambolt & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,963 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 600,662 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,203,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

INDA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,711 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

