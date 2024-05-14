Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.49. 198,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,805. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

