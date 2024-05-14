Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 28,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $760.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

