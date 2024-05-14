Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 2,063 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

