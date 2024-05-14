Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 2,284 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 178,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,326,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,566,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,013,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $103.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.31.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

