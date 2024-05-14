Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 3,722 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.96. 1,365,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.37.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

