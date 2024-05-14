Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WBD. Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

