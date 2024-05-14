Waste Management, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Waste Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.73. 116,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.91. The firm has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $653,329.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,034.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,934,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

