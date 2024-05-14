Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives $10.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WVE. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wave Life Sciences

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,292.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 521,665 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,373,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 328,913 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WVE stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.