Wedbush Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $170.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.75.

Crocs stock opened at $142.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.33. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $146.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

