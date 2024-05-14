Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guild from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Guild alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GHLD

Guild Stock Performance

GHLD traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.76. 23,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,632. The firm has a market cap of $901.84 million, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.03. Guild has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guild Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Guild by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guild by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.