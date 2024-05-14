Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN):

5/13/2024 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $8.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $5.50 to $5.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2024 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

4/22/2024 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $7.50 to $6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

