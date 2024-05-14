Wells Fargo & Company Increases IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $84.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAC. Truist Financial upped their target price on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised IAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Get IAC alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IAC

IAC Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ IAC traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,350. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IAC during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAC during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in IAC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in IAC by 15.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 39.7% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.