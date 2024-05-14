Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Cut by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,050 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 131.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,453,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,124,000 after buying an additional 1,958,483 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after buying an additional 1,729,132 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,160,000 after buying an additional 1,549,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $54,894,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. 14,497,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,712,582. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $62.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Read Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.